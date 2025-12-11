SeñalesSecciones
Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 26%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
16
Transacciones Rentables:
9 (56.25%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 (43.75%)
Mejor transacción:
4.90 USD
Peor transacción:
-2.17 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
21.15 USD (1 122 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7.95 USD (797 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (6.30 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
6.30 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.39
Actividad comercial:
28.39%
Carga máxima del depósito:
23.52%
Último trade:
8 días
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.43
Transacciones Largas:
4 (25.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
12 (75.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.66
Beneficio Esperado:
0.83 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.35 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.14 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-2.43 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2.43 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
26.07%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.55 USD
Máxima:
2.43 USD (3.88%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.88% (2.43 USD)
De fondos:
14.46% (8.46 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 325
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4.90 USD
Peor transacción: -2 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +6.30 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2.43 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.25 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Quantum IA Trader
30 USD al mes
26%
0
0
USD
64
USD
2
100%
16
56%
28%
2.66
0.83
USD
14%
1:500
