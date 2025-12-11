СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Quantum IA Trader
Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 26%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
16
Прибыльных трейдов:
9 (56.25%)
Убыточных трейдов:
7 (43.75%)
Лучший трейд:
4.90 USD
Худший трейд:
-2.17 USD
Общая прибыль:
21.15 USD (1 122 pips)
Общий убыток:
-7.95 USD (797 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
3 (6.30 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
6.30 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.39
Торговая активность:
28.39%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
23.52%
Последний трейд:
6 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
6 часов
Фактор восстановления:
5.43
Длинных трейдов:
4 (25.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
12 (75.00%)
Профит фактор:
2.66
Мат. ожидание:
0.83 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.35 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.14 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-2.43 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2.43 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
26.07%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.55 USD
Максимальная:
2.43 USD (3.88%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.88% (2.43 USD)
По эквити:
14.46% (8.46 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 325
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +4.90 USD
Худший трейд: -2 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +6.30 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2.43 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
NewWinFx-REAL
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
PowerTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 1
еще 137...
Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Quantum IA Trader
30 USD в месяц
26%
0
0
USD
64
USD
2
100%
16
56%
28%
2.66
0.83
USD
14%
1:500
