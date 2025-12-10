SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Aurum Optima Growth Engine
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 inceleme
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
32
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
25 (78.12%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (21.88%)
En iyi işlem:
7.60 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-14.35 EUR
Brüt kâr:
43.42 EUR (1 130 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-51.99 EUR (1 239 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (9.15 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
9.15 EUR (6)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.35
Alış işlemleri:
14 (43.75%)
Satış işlemleri:
18 (56.25%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.84
Beklenen getiri:
-0.27 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.74 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-7.43 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-14.35 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-14.35 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
7.96%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
16.45 EUR
Maksimum:
24.39 EUR (22.60%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 9
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 296
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.60 EUR
En kötü işlem: -14 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +9.15 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -14.35 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Axi-US03-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


