|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|16
|GBPUSD
|15
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|-17
|XAUUSD
|9
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|-60
|GBPUSD
|-345
|XAUUSD
|296
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Axi-US03-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.00 × 21
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 14
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.40 × 55
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.69 × 16
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|1.17 × 18
|
Ava-Real 3
|1.28 × 43
|
Axi-US03-Live
|2.62 × 58
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.
[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):
-
✅ Total Net Profit: +555%
-
✅ Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)
-
✅ Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)
-
✅ Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.
[HOW IT WORKS]
-
Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.
-
Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.
-
No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.
[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:
-
Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)
-
Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).
-
VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term