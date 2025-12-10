SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Aurum Optima Growth Engine
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 avis
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32
Bénéfice trades:
25 (78.12%)
Perte trades:
7 (21.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.60 EUR
Pire transaction:
-14.35 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
43.42 EUR (1 130 pips)
Perte brute:
-51.99 EUR (1 239 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (9.15 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9.15 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
14 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.35
Longs trades:
14 (43.75%)
Courts trades:
18 (56.25%)
Facteur de profit:
0.84
Rendement attendu:
-0.27 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.74 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-7.43 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-14.35 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-14.35 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
16.45 EUR
Maximal:
24.39 EUR (22.60%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 9
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 296
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.60 EUR
Pire transaction: -14 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.15 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -14.35 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US03-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


2025.12.10 21:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
