- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|16
|GBPUSD
|15
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|-17
|XAUUSD
|9
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-60
|GBPUSD
|-345
|XAUUSD
|296
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US03-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.00 × 21
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 14
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.40 × 55
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.69 × 16
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|1.17 × 18
|
Ava-Real 3
|1.28 × 43
|
Axi-US03-Live
|2.62 × 58
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.
[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):
-
✅ Total Net Profit: +555%
-
✅ Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)
-
✅ Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)
-
✅ Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.
[HOW IT WORKS]
-
Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.
-
Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.
-
No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.
[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:
-
Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)
-
Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).
-
VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term