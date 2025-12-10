シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Aurum Optima Growth Engine
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
レビュー0件
信頼性
14週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  49  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 20%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
39
利益トレード:
32 (82.05%)
損失トレード:
7 (17.95%)
ベストトレード:
8.58 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-14.35 EUR
総利益:
79.07 EUR (2 093 pips)
総損失:
-51.99 EUR (1 239 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (43.53 EUR)
最大連続利益:
43.53 EUR (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.16
取引アクティビティ:
0.02%
最大入金額:
29.55%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
12 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.11
長いトレード:
20 (51.28%)
短いトレード:
19 (48.72%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.52
期待されたペイオフ:
0.69 EUR
平均利益:
2.47 EUR
平均損失:
-7.43 EUR
最大連続の負け:
1 (-14.35 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-14.35 EUR (1)
月間成長:
43.73%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
16.45 EUR
最大の:
24.39 EUR (22.60%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
22.60% (24.39 EUR)
エクイティによる:
1.13% (1.48 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 49
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +8.58 EUR
最悪のトレード: -14 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +43.53 EUR
最大連続損失: -14.35 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Axi-US03-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


レビューなし
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
