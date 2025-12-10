SegnaliSezioni
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 recensioni
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
25 (78.12%)
Loss Trade:
7 (21.88%)
Best Trade:
7.60 EUR
Worst Trade:
-14.35 EUR
Profitto lordo:
43.42 EUR (1 130 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-51.99 EUR (1 239 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (9.15 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9.15 EUR (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.35
Long Trade:
14 (43.75%)
Short Trade:
18 (56.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.84
Profitto previsto:
-0.27 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.74 EUR
Perdita media:
-7.43 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-14.35 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-14.35 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
7.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
16.45 EUR
Massimale:
24.39 EUR (22.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 296
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.60 EUR
Worst Trade: -14 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.15 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14.35 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US03-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


2025.12.10 21:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
