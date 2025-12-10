SeñalesSecciones
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
Fiabilidad
14 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 20%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
39
Transacciones Rentables:
32 (82.05%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 (17.95%)
Mejor transacción:
8.58 EUR
Peor transacción:
-14.35 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
79.07 EUR (2 093 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-51.99 EUR (1 239 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (43.53 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
43.53 EUR (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Actividad comercial:
0.02%
Carga máxima del depósito:
29.55%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
1.11
Transacciones Largas:
20 (51.28%)
Transacciones Cortas:
19 (48.72%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.52
Beneficio Esperado:
0.69 EUR
Beneficio medio:
2.47 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-7.43 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-14.35 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-14.35 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
43.73%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
16.45 EUR
Máxima:
24.39 EUR (22.60%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
22.60% (24.39 EUR)
De fondos:
1.13% (1.48 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 49
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.58 EUR
Peor transacción: -14 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +43.53 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -14.35 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Axi-US03-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
