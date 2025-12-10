SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Aurum Optima Growth Engine
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
14 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 49 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 12%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
40
Gewinntrades:
32 (80.00%)
Verlusttrades:
8 (20.00%)
Bester Trade:
8.58 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-14.35 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
79.07 EUR (2 093 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-61.41 EUR (1 461 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (43.53 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
43.53 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
0.02%
Max deposit load:
29.55%
Letzter Trade:
12 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.72
Long-Positionen:
20 (50.00%)
Short-Positionen:
20 (50.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.29
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.44 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.47 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.68 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-14.35 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-14.35 EUR (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
34.28%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
16.45 EUR
Maximaler:
24.39 EUR (22.60%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
22.60% (24.39 EUR)
Kapital:
1.13% (1.48 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 39
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +8.58 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -14 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +43.53 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -14.35 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Axi-US03-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Aurum Optima Growth Engine
49 USD pro Monat
12%
0
0
USD
134
EUR
14
100%
40
80%
0%
1.28
0.44
EUR
23%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.