- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|16
|GBPUSD
|15
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|-17
|XAUUSD
|23
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|-60
|GBPUSD
|-345
|XAUUSD
|762
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Axi-US03-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.
[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):
-
✅ Total Net Profit: +555%
-
✅ Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)
-
✅ Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)
-
✅ Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.
[HOW IT WORKS]
-
Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.
-
Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.
-
No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.
[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:
-
Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)
-
Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).
-
VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term
