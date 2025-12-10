시그널섹션
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 리뷰
안정성
15
0 / 0 USD
월별 49 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 1%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
45
이익 거래:
35 (77.77%)
손실 거래:
10 (22.22%)
최고의 거래:
8.87 EUR
최악의 거래:
-21.51 EUR
총 수익:
92.08 EUR (2 473 pips)
총 손실:
-88.02 EUR (2 116 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (43.53 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
43.53 EUR (9)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
0.02%
최대 입금량:
29.55%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
10 분
회복 요인:
0.11
롱(주식매수):
24 (53.33%)
숏(주식차입매도):
21 (46.67%)
수익 요인:
1.05
기대수익:
0.09 EUR
평균 이익:
2.63 EUR
평균 손실:
-8.80 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-36.03 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-36.03 EUR (3)
월별 성장률:
20.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
16.45 EUR
최대한의:
36.03 EUR (28.35%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
25.15% (36.03 EUR)
자본금별:
4.21% (5.63 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 762
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +8.87 EUR
최악의 거래: -22 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +43.53 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -36.03 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Axi-US03-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 23:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.96% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 06:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
