Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 отзывов
Надежность
13 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 49 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 14%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
38
Прибыльных трейдов:
31 (81.57%)
Убыточных трейдов:
7 (18.42%)
Лучший трейд:
8.58 EUR
Худший трейд:
-14.35 EUR
Общая прибыль:
72.29 EUR (1 933 pips)
Общий убыток:
-51.99 EUR (1 239 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (36.75 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
36.75 EUR (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
0.02%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
29.55%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
12 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.83
Длинных трейдов:
19 (50.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
19 (50.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.39
Мат. ожидание:
0.53 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
2.33 EUR
Средний убыток:
-7.43 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-14.35 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-14.35 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
36.92%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
16.45 EUR
Максимальная:
24.39 EUR (22.60%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
22.60% (24.39 EUR)
По эквити:
1.13% (1.48 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 42
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +8.58 EUR
Худший трейд: -14 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +36.75 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -14.35 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Axi-US03-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


Нет отзывов
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
