Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Aurum Optima Growth Engine
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 14%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
31 (81.57%)
Loss Trades:
7 (18.42%)
Best trade:
8.58 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.35 EUR
Gross Profit:
72.29 EUR (1 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.99 EUR (1 239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (36.75 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.75 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.02%
Max deposit load:
29.55%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.83
Long Trades:
19 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
19 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.53 EUR
Average Profit:
2.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.43 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-14.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.35 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
36.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.45 EUR
Maximal:
24.39 EUR (22.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.60% (24.39 EUR)
By Equity:
1.13% (1.48 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 42
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.58 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.75 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.35 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US03-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
