- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|16
|GBPUSD
|15
|XAUUSD
|8
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|-17
|XAUUSD
|49
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|-60
|GBPUSD
|-345
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Axi-US03-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.
[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):
-
✅ Total Net Profit: +555%
-
✅ Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)
-
✅ Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)
-
✅ Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.
[HOW IT WORKS]
-
Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.
-
Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.
-
No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.
[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:
-
Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)
-
Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).
-
VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term
