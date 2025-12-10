信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Aurum Optima Growth Engine
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
0条评论
可靠性
14
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49 USD per 
增长自 2025 20%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
39
盈利交易:
32 (82.05%)
亏损交易:
7 (17.95%)
最好交易:
8.58 EUR
最差交易:
-14.35 EUR
毛利:
79.07 EUR (2 093 pips)
毛利亏损:
-51.99 EUR (1 239 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (43.53 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
43.53 EUR (9)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
0.02%
最大入金加载:
29.55%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
12 分钟
采收率:
1.11
长期交易:
20 (51.28%)
短期交易:
19 (48.72%)
利润因子:
1.52
预期回报:
0.69 EUR
平均利润:
2.47 EUR
平均损失:
-7.43 EUR
最大连续失误:
1 (-14.35 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-14.35 EUR (1)
每月增长:
43.73%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
16.45 EUR
最大值:
24.39 EUR (22.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
22.60% (24.39 EUR)
净值:
1.13% (1.48 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 49
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +8.58 EUR
最差交易: -14 EUR
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +43.53 EUR
最大连续亏损: -14.35 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Axi-US03-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


没有评论
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Aurum Optima Growth Engine
每月49 USD
20%
0
0
USD
143
EUR
14
100%
39
82%
0%
1.52
0.69
EUR
23%
1:500
