Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima Growth Engine

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
14 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 20%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
39
Negociações com lucro:
32 (82.05%)
Negociações com perda:
7 (17.95%)
Melhor negociação:
8.58 EUR
Pior negociação:
-14.35 EUR
Lucro bruto:
79.07 EUR (2 093 pips)
Perda bruta:
-51.99 EUR (1 239 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (43.53 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
43.53 EUR (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.16
Atividade de negociação:
0.02%
Depósito máximo carregado:
29.55%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
12 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.11
Negociações longas:
20 (51.28%)
Negociações curtas:
19 (48.72%)
Fator de lucro:
1.52
Valor esperado:
0.69 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.47 EUR
Perda média:
-7.43 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-14.35 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-14.35 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
43.73%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
16.45 EUR
Máximo:
24.39 EUR (22.60%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
22.60% (24.39 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.13% (1.48 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -17
XAUUSD 49
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD -60
GBPUSD -345
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +8.58 EUR
Pior negociação: -14 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +43.53 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -14.35 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Axi-US03-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.40 × 55
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.69 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 18
Ava-Real 3
1.28 × 43
Axi-US03-Live
2.62 × 58
SimpleFX-LiveUK
15.00 × 4
[THE STRATEGY] Aurum Optima 2.0 is designed with one goal: Efficient Capital Growth. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this strategy uses a verified Risk-to-Reward logic targeting major trend movements.

[REAL PERFORMANCE STATS] Based on strict backtesting (Tick Data Suite):

  • Total Net Profit: +555%

  • Profit Factor: 2.26 (High Efficiency)

  • Win Rate: 63% (Consistent Winners)

  • Drawdown: Controlled at <20% relative to growth.

[HOW IT WORKS]

  1. Trend Hunter: Identifies daily breakout levels.

  2. Profit Locking: Activates a trailing stop to secure gains automatically.

  3. No Grid/Martingale: Every trade has a StopLoss. Your account safety is priority.

[REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBSCRIBERS] To replicate my 500%+ growth results:

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Low barrier to entry!)

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:500 (Higher is better for this growth strategy).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE] This is an aggressive growth signal. While the Profit Factor is high, volatility is part of the game. Invest only risk capital and aim for the long term


Sem comentários
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
