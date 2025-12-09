SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter I
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter I

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
47
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
39 (82.97%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (17.02%)
En iyi işlem:
1.67 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.53 USD
Brüt kâr:
18.48 USD (2 359 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.06 USD (319 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (4.06 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4.06 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.71
Alım-satım etkinliği:
87.85%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.82%
En son işlem:
19 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
55
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
30.98
Alış işlemleri:
47 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
8.97
Beklenen getiri:
0.35 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.47 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.26 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.53 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.53 USD (1)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.53 USD (0.02%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.22% (6.54 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURJPY 18
USDJPY 15
GBPJPY 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURJPY 6
USDJPY 5
GBPJPY 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURJPY 821
USDJPY 598
GBPJPY 620
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.67 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.06 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.53 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Headway-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1358
VantageInternational-Live 12
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
AFSID FX.Hunter Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
