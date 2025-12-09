SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter I
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter I

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
52
Profit Trade:
43 (82.69%)
Loss Trade:
9 (17.31%)
Best Trade:
1.67 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
20.89 USD (2 610 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.54 USD (393 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (4.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4.70 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.68
Attività di trading:
87.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.82%
Ultimo trade:
10 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
55
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
34.62
Long Trade:
52 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
8.22
Profitto previsto:
0.35 USD
Profitto medio:
0.49 USD
Perdita media:
-0.28 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.53 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.53 USD (0.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.22% (6.54 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURJPY 22
USDJPY 15
GBPJPY 15
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURJPY 8
USDJPY 5
GBPJPY 5
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURJPY 948
USDJPY 598
GBPJPY 670
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1358
VantageInternational-Live 12
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
AFSID FX.Hunter Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AFSID FX Hunter I
49USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
1
100%
52
82%
88%
8.22
0.35
USD
0%
1:500
Copia

