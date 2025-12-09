СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter I
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter I

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 99 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 37%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 478
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 031 (69.75%)
Убыточных трейдов:
447 (30.24%)
Лучший трейд:
209.64 USD
Худший трейд:
-30.06 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 051.63 USD (74 345 pips)
Общий убыток:
-985.61 USD (77 627 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
35 (11.48 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
344.43 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.09
Торговая активность:
94.58%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
30.74%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
696
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
4.90
Длинных трейдов:
893 (60.42%)
Коротких трейдов:
585 (39.58%)
Профит фактор:
2.08
Мат. ожидание:
0.72 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.99 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.20 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
12 (-217.44 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-217.44 USD (12)
Прирост в месяц:
36.76%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
217.44 USD (6.25%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.25% (217.44 USD)
По эквити:
19.59% (677.22 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPJPY 562
EURJPY 465
USDJPY 451
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPJPY 378
EURJPY 328
USDJPY 359
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPJPY -1.8K
EURJPY -849
USDJPY -594
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +209.64 USD
Худший трейд: -30 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 12
Макс. прибыль в серии: +11.48 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -217.44 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Headway-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1665
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
AFSID FX.Hunter Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.