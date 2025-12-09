SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter I
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter I

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 43%
Headway-Real
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 596
Negociações com lucro:
1 103 (69.11%)
Negociações com perda:
493 (30.89%)
Melhor negociação:
209.64 USD
Pior negociação:
-30.06 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 464.72 USD (80 104 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 223.62 USD (89 437 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
35 (11.48 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
344.43 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
95.59%
Depósito máximo carregado:
33.83%
Último negócio:
23 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
467
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.71
Negociações longas:
975 (61.09%)
Negociações curtas:
621 (38.91%)
Fator de lucro:
2.01
Valor esperado:
0.78 USD
Lucro médio:
2.23 USD
Perda média:
-2.48 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
12 (-217.44 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-217.44 USD (12)
Crescimento mensal:
42.80%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
217.44 USD (6.25%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.25% (217.44 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
19.59% (677.22 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPJPY 600
EURJPY 506
USDJPY 490
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPJPY 477
EURJPY 385
USDJPY 379
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPJPY -6.2K
EURJPY -3.2K
USDJPY 78
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +209.64 USD
Pior negociação: -30 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 12
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +11.48 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -217.44 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1685
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
6.50 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

AFSID FX.Hunter Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.

Sem comentários
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
AFSID FX Hunter I
99 USD por mês
43%
0
0
USD
4.1K
USD
3
100%
1 596
69%
96%
2.01
0.78
USD
20%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.