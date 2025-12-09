- Wachstum
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|635
|EURJPY
|534
|USDJPY
|515
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|500
|EURJPY
|401
|USDJPY
|391
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-6.5K
|EURJPY
|-3.1K
|USDJPY
|562
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.76 × 1703
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|5.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|7.15 × 20
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
AFSID FX.Hunter Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
• Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
