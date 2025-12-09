SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter I
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter I

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 45%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 684
Gewinntrades:
1 159 (68.82%)
Verlusttrades:
525 (31.18%)
Bester Trade:
209.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-30.06 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 548.47 USD (84 554 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 256.49 USD (93 574 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
35 (11.48 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
344.43 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
95.59%
Max deposit load:
33.83%
Letzter Trade:
2 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
499
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.94
Long-Positionen:
990 (58.79%)
Short-Positionen:
694 (41.21%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.03
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.39 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
12 (-217.44 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-217.44 USD (12)
Wachstum pro Monat :
44.55%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
217.44 USD (6.25%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.25% (217.44 USD)
Kapital:
19.59% (677.22 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPJPY 635
EURJPY 534
USDJPY 515
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 500
EURJPY 401
USDJPY 391
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -6.5K
EURJPY -3.1K
USDJPY 562
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +209.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -30 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 12
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +11.48 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -217.44 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.76 × 1703
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
AFSID FX.Hunter Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.

2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
