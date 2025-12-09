SignalsSections
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter I

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 419
Profit Trades:
989 (69.69%)
Loss Trades:
430 (30.30%)
Best trade:
209.64 USD
Worst trade:
-30.06 USD
Gross Profit:
2 013.31 USD (71 363 pips)
Gross Loss:
-974.24 USD (75 988 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (11.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
344.43 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
94.58%
Max deposit load:
30.74%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
691
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.78
Long Trades:
882 (62.16%)
Short Trades:
537 (37.84%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
2.04 USD
Average Loss:
-2.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-217.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-217.44 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
35.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
217.44 USD (6.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.25% (217.44 USD)
By Equity:
19.59% (677.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 541
EURJPY 443
USDJPY 435
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 369
EURJPY 318
USDJPY 353
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -2.3K
EURJPY -1.3K
USDJPY -1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +209.64 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -217.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1656
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
6.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
AFSID FX.Hunter Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.

No reviews
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
