- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|541
|EURJPY
|443
|USDJPY
|435
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|369
|EURJPY
|318
|USDJPY
|353
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-2.3K
|EURJPY
|-1.3K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.75 × 1656
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|6.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|7.15 × 20
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
AFSID FX.Hunter Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
• Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
