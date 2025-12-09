SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter I
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter I

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 43%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 596
Transacciones Rentables:
1 103 (69.11%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
493 (30.89%)
Mejor transacción:
209.64 USD
Peor transacción:
-30.06 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 464.72 USD (80 104 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 223.62 USD (89 437 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
35 (11.48 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
344.43 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
95.59%
Carga máxima del depósito:
33.83%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
467
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.71
Transacciones Largas:
975 (61.09%)
Transacciones Cortas:
621 (38.91%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.01
Beneficio Esperado:
0.78 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.23 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.48 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-217.44 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-217.44 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
42.80%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
217.44 USD (6.25%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.25% (217.44 USD)
De fondos:
19.59% (677.22 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPJPY 600
EURJPY 506
USDJPY 490
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPJPY 477
EURJPY 385
USDJPY 379
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPJPY -6.2K
EURJPY -3.2K
USDJPY 78
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +209.64 USD
Peor transacción: -30 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +11.48 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -217.44 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1685
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
6.50 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
AFSID FX.Hunter Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
