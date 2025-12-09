SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter I
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter I

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
Headway-Real
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
60
Bénéfice trades:
50 (83.33%)
Perte trades:
10 (16.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.67 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
24.21 USD (3 002 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.98 USD (462 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (4.70 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4.70 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.68
Activité de trading:
87.85%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.82%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
65
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
40.06
Longs trades:
60 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
8.12
Rendement attendu:
0.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.48 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.30 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.53 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.53 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.53 USD (0.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.22% (6.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURJPY 23
GBPJPY 19
USDJPY 18
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 8
GBPJPY 7
USDJPY 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 1K
GBPJPY 796
USDJPY 746
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.67 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4.70 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.53 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1358
VantageInternational-Live 12
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

AFSID FX.Hunter Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.

Aucun avis
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AFSID FX Hunter I
49 USD par mois
1%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
1
100%
60
83%
88%
8.12
0.35
USD
0%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.