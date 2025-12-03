SinyallerBölümler
Sheik Zahirul Islam

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
12
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (66.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (33.33%)
En iyi işlem:
1.18 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.32 USD
Brüt kâr:
2.42 USD (175 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12.06 USD (1 137 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (1.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1.60 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.46
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.86
Alış işlemleri:
5 (41.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (58.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.20
Beklenen getiri:
-0.80 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.30 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-4.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4.32 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.93%
Algo alım-satım:
16%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
11.09 USD
Maksimum:
11.25 USD (2.25%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 6
GBPUSD.pa 3
EURUSD.pa 2
USDCHF.pa 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.pa -11
GBPUSD.pa 1
EURUSD.pa 0
USDCHF.pa 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.pa -1.1K
GBPUSD.pa 98
EURUSD.pa 13
USDCHF.pa 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Axi-US51-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
