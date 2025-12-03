- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pa
|6
|GBPUSD.pa
|3
|EURUSD.pa
|2
|USDCHF.pa
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD.pa
|-11
|GBPUSD.pa
|1
|EURUSD.pa
|0
|USDCHF.pa
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD.pa
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD.pa
|98
|EURUSD.pa
|13
|USDCHF.pa
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Axi-US51-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.
🎯 Trading Strategy
The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.
Key highlights:
-
✅ Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry
-
✅ Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation
-
✅ 3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)
-
✅ Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R
-
✅ No martingale, no grid, no averaging
-
✅ Low trade frequency but high-quality setups
💎 Instruments Traded
-
XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument
-
Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD
⚙️ Risk & Management
-
Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)
-
Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time
-
Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+
-
Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first
🤝 Transparency & Commitment
All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.