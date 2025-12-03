SignauxSections
PnLFloW Growth

0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
12
Bénéfice trades:
8 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
4 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.18 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.32 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2.42 USD (175 pips)
Perte brute:
-12.06 USD (1 137 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (1.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1.60 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.46
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
5 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.86
Longs trades:
5 (41.67%)
Courts trades:
7 (58.33%)
Facteur de profit:
0.20
Rendement attendu:
-0.80 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.02 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-4.28 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.32 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.93%
Algo trading:
16%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
11.09 USD
Maximal:
11.25 USD (2.25%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 6
GBPUSD.pa 3
EURUSD.pa 2
USDCHF.pa 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pa -11
GBPUSD.pa 1
EURUSD.pa 0
USDCHF.pa 0
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pa -1.1K
GBPUSD.pa 98
EURUSD.pa 13
USDCHF.pa 4
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.18 USD
Pire transaction: -4 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.28 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US51-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
