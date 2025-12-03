SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PnLFloW Growth
Sheik Zahirul Islam

PnLFloW Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49.99 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
53 (86.88%)
Loss Trades:
8 (13.11%)
Best trade:
3.62 USD
Worst trade:
-4.44 USD
Gross Profit:
55.43 USD (4 333 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.53 USD (1 705 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (42.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.83 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
1.31%
Max deposit load:
23.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.19
Long Trades:
24 (39.34%)
Short Trades:
37 (60.66%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
1.05 USD
Average Loss:
-3.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.44 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.22%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.47 USD
Maximal:
13.63 USD (2.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.61% (13.40 USD)
By Equity:
0.88% (5.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 42
EURUSD.pa 15
GBPUSD.pa 3
USDCHF.pa 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pa 27
EURUSD.pa 1
GBPUSD.pa 1
USDCHF.pa 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pa 2.3K
EURUSD.pa 202
GBPUSD.pa 98
USDCHF.pa 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.62 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US51-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


No reviews
2025.12.17 14:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PnLFloW Growth
49.99 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
3
9%
61
86%
1%
2.17
0.49
USD
3%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.