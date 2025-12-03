Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!

This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.

All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

✅ Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

✅ Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

✅ 3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

✅ Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

✅ No martingale, no grid, no averaging

✅ Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.

There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.