シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / PnLFloW Growth
Sheik Zahirul Islam

PnLFloW Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
レビュー0件
信頼性
3週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  49.99  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 5%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
61
利益トレード:
53 (86.88%)
損失トレード:
8 (13.11%)
ベストトレード:
3.62 USD
最悪のトレード:
-4.44 USD
総利益:
55.43 USD (4 333 pips)
総損失:
-25.53 USD (1 705 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
36 (42.83 USD)
最大連続利益:
42.83 USD (36)
シャープレシオ:
0.36
取引アクティビティ:
1.31%
最大入金額:
23.50%
最近のトレード:
7 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
30
平均保有時間:
5 分
リカバリーファクター:
2.19
長いトレード:
24 (39.34%)
短いトレード:
37 (60.66%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.17
期待されたペイオフ:
0.49 USD
平均利益:
1.05 USD
平均損失:
-3.19 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-4.28 USD)
最大連続損失:
-4.44 USD (1)
月間成長:
5.22%
アルゴリズム取引:
9%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
13.47 USD
最大の:
13.63 USD (2.73%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.61% (13.40 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.88% (5.02 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 42
EURUSD.pa 15
GBPUSD.pa 3
USDCHF.pa 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.pa 27
EURUSD.pa 1
GBPUSD.pa 1
USDCHF.pa 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.pa 2.3K
EURUSD.pa 202
GBPUSD.pa 98
USDCHF.pa 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3.62 USD
最悪のトレード: -4 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 36
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +42.83 USD
最大連続損失: -4.28 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Axi-US51-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


レビューなし
2025.12.28 07:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 14:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
