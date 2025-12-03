信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / PnLFloW Growth
Sheik Zahirul Islam

PnLFloW Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49.99 USD per 
增长自 2025 5%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
61
盈利交易:
53 (86.88%)
亏损交易:
8 (13.11%)
最好交易:
3.62 USD
最差交易:
-4.44 USD
毛利:
55.43 USD (4 333 pips)
毛利亏损:
-25.53 USD (1 705 pips)
最大连续赢利:
36 (42.83 USD)
最大连续盈利:
42.83 USD (36)
夏普比率:
0.36
交易活动:
1.31%
最大入金加载:
23.50%
最近交易:
4 几天前
每周交易:
30
平均持有时间:
5 分钟
采收率:
2.19
长期交易:
24 (39.34%)
短期交易:
37 (60.66%)
利润因子:
2.17
预期回报:
0.49 USD
平均利润:
1.05 USD
平均损失:
-3.19 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-4.28 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4.44 USD (1)
每月增长:
5.22%
算法交易:
9%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
13.47 USD
最大值:
13.63 USD (2.73%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.61% (13.40 USD)
净值:
0.88% (5.02 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 42
EURUSD.pa 15
GBPUSD.pa 3
USDCHF.pa 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.pa 27
EURUSD.pa 1
GBPUSD.pa 1
USDCHF.pa 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.pa 2.3K
EURUSD.pa 202
GBPUSD.pa 98
USDCHF.pa 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3.62 USD
最差交易: -4 USD
最大连续赢利: 36
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +42.83 USD
最大连续亏损: -4.28 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Axi-US51-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


没有评论
2025.12.17 14:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
