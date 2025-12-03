시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / PnLFloW Growth
Sheik Zahirul Islam

PnLFloW Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0 리뷰
안정성
5
0 / 0 USD
월별 49.99 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 5%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
63
이익 거래:
55 (87.30%)
손실 거래:
8 (12.70%)
최고의 거래:
3.62 USD
최악의 거래:
-4.44 USD
총 수익:
59.31 USD (4 589 pips)
총 손실:
-26.21 USD (1 705 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
38 (46.71 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
46.71 USD (38)
샤프 비율:
0.39
거래 활동:
1.31%
최대 입금량:
23.50%
최근 거래:
20 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
5 분
회복 요인:
2.43
롱(주식매수):
26 (41.27%)
숏(주식차입매도):
37 (58.73%)
수익 요인:
2.26
기대수익:
0.53 USD
평균 이익:
1.08 USD
평균 손실:
-3.28 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-4.28 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4.44 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
7.48%
Algo 트레이딩:
9%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
13.47 USD
최대한의:
13.63 USD (2.73%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.61% (13.40 USD)
자본금별:
0.88% (5.02 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 43
EURUSD.pa 16
GBPUSD.pa 3
USDCHF.pa 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.pa 30
EURUSD.pa 2
GBPUSD.pa 1
USDCHF.pa 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.pa 2.6K
EURUSD.pa 211
GBPUSD.pa 98
USDCHF.pa 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3.62 USD
최악의 거래: -4 USD
연속 최대 이익: 38
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +46.71 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4.28 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Axi-US51-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 10:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 07:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 14:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
PnLFloW Growth
월별 49.99 USD
5%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
5
9%
63
87%
1%
2.26
0.53
USD
3%
1:100
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.