- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pa
|43
|EURUSD.pa
|16
|GBPUSD.pa
|3
|USDCHF.pa
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD.pa
|30
|EURUSD.pa
|2
|GBPUSD.pa
|1
|USDCHF.pa
|0
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD.pa
|2.6K
|EURUSD.pa
|211
|GBPUSD.pa
|98
|USDCHF.pa
|4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Axi-US51-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.
🎯 Trading Strategy
The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.
Key highlights:
-
✅ Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry
-
✅ Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation
-
✅ 3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)
-
✅ Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R
-
✅ No martingale, no grid, no averaging
-
✅ Low trade frequency but high-quality setups
💎 Instruments Traded
-
XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument
-
Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD
⚙️ Risk & Management
-
Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)
-
Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time
-
Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+
-
Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first
🤝 Transparency & Commitment
All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.
USD
USD
USD