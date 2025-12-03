SegnaliSezioni
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
8 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
4 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
1.18 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
2.42 USD (175 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12.06 USD (1 137 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (1.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1.60 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.46
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.86
Long Trade:
5 (41.67%)
Short Trade:
7 (58.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.20
Profitto previsto:
-0.80 USD
Profitto medio:
0.30 USD
Perdita media:
-3.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-4.28 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.32 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-1.93%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.09 USD
Massimale:
11.25 USD (2.25%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 6
GBPUSD.pa 3
EURUSD.pa 2
USDCHF.pa 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.pa -11
GBPUSD.pa 1
EURUSD.pa 0
USDCHF.pa 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.pa -1.1K
GBPUSD.pa 98
EURUSD.pa 13
USDCHF.pa 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.18 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.28 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US51-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
