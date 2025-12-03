- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pa
|6
|GBPUSD.pa
|3
|EURUSD.pa
|2
|USDCHF.pa
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.pa
|-11
|GBPUSD.pa
|1
|EURUSD.pa
|0
|USDCHF.pa
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.pa
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD.pa
|98
|EURUSD.pa
|13
|USDCHF.pa
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US51-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.
🎯 Trading Strategy
The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.
Key highlights:
-
✅ Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry
-
✅ Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation
-
✅ 3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)
-
✅ Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R
-
✅ No martingale, no grid, no averaging
-
✅ Low trade frequency but high-quality setups
💎 Instruments Traded
-
XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument
-
Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD
⚙️ Risk & Management
-
Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)
-
Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time
-
Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+
-
Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first
🤝 Transparency & Commitment
All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.