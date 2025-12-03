SinaisSeções
Sheik Zahirul Islam

PnLFloW Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 49.99 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 5%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
61
Negociações com lucro:
53 (86.88%)
Negociações com perda:
8 (13.11%)
Melhor negociação:
3.62 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.44 USD
Lucro bruto:
55.43 USD (4 333 pips)
Perda bruta:
-25.53 USD (1 705 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
36 (42.83 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
42.83 USD (36)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.36
Atividade de negociação:
1.31%
Depósito máximo carregado:
23.50%
Último negócio:
6 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
30
Tempo médio de espera:
5 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.19
Negociações longas:
24 (39.34%)
Negociações curtas:
37 (60.66%)
Fator de lucro:
2.17
Valor esperado:
0.49 USD
Lucro médio:
1.05 USD
Perda média:
-3.19 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-4.28 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-4.44 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
5.22%
Algotrading:
9%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
13.47 USD
Máximo:
13.63 USD (2.73%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.61% (13.40 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.88% (5.02 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 42
EURUSD.pa 15
GBPUSD.pa 3
USDCHF.pa 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.pa 27
EURUSD.pa 1
GBPUSD.pa 1
USDCHF.pa 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.pa 2.3K
EURUSD.pa 202
GBPUSD.pa 98
USDCHF.pa 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3.62 USD
Pior negociação: -4 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 36
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +42.83 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -4.28 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Axi-US51-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


Sem comentários
2025.12.17 14:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
