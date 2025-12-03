SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / PnLFloW Growth
Sheik Zahirul Islam

PnLFloW Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 49.99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 5%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
61
Gewinntrades:
53 (86.88%)
Verlusttrades:
8 (13.11%)
Bester Trade:
3.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.44 USD
Bruttoprofit:
55.43 USD (4 333 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-25.53 USD (1 705 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
36 (42.83 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
42.83 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading-Aktivität:
1.31%
Max deposit load:
23.50%
Letzter Trade:
7 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
30
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.19
Long-Positionen:
24 (39.34%)
Short-Positionen:
37 (60.66%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.17
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.19 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-4.28 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4.44 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.22%
Algo-Trading:
9%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
13.47 USD
Maximaler:
13.63 USD (2.73%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.61% (13.40 USD)
Kapital:
0.88% (5.02 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 42
EURUSD.pa 15
GBPUSD.pa 3
USDCHF.pa 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pa 27
EURUSD.pa 1
GBPUSD.pa 1
USDCHF.pa 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pa 2.3K
EURUSD.pa 202
GBPUSD.pa 98
USDCHF.pa 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 36
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +42.83 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4.28 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Axi-US51-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.28 07:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 14:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Kopieren

