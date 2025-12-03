СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / PnLFloW Growth
Sheik Zahirul Islam

PnLFloW Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
49.99 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 5%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
61
Прибыльных трейдов:
53 (86.88%)
Убыточных трейдов:
8 (13.11%)
Лучший трейд:
3.62 USD
Худший трейд:
-4.44 USD
Общая прибыль:
55.43 USD (4 333 pips)
Общий убыток:
-25.53 USD (1 705 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
36 (42.83 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
42.83 USD (36)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.36
Торговая активность:
1.31%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
23.50%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
30
Ср. время удержания:
5 минут
Фактор восстановления:
2.19
Длинных трейдов:
24 (39.34%)
Коротких трейдов:
37 (60.66%)
Профит фактор:
2.17
Мат. ожидание:
0.49 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.05 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.19 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-4.28 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-4.44 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
5.22%
Алготрейдинг:
9%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
13.47 USD
Максимальная:
13.63 USD (2.73%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.61% (13.40 USD)
По эквити:
0.88% (5.02 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 42
EURUSD.pa 15
GBPUSD.pa 3
USDCHF.pa 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.pa 27
EURUSD.pa 1
GBPUSD.pa 1
USDCHF.pa 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.pa 2.3K
EURUSD.pa 202
GBPUSD.pa 98
USDCHF.pa 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3.62 USD
Худший трейд: -4 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 36
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +42.83 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -4.28 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Axi-US51-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.17 14:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
PnLFloW Growth
49.99 USD в месяц
5%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
3
9%
61
86%
1%
2.17
0.49
USD
3%
1:100
Копировать

