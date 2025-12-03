SeñalesSecciones
Sheik Zahirul Islam

PnLFloW Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 5%
Axi-US51-Live
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
61
Transacciones Rentables:
53 (86.88%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
8 (13.11%)
Mejor transacción:
3.62 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.44 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
55.43 USD (4 333 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-25.53 USD (1 705 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
36 (42.83 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
42.83 USD (36)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.36
Actividad comercial:
1.31%
Carga máxima del depósito:
23.50%
Último trade:
5 días
Trades a la semana:
30
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
2.19
Transacciones Largas:
24 (39.34%)
Transacciones Cortas:
37 (60.66%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.17
Beneficio Esperado:
0.49 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.05 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.19 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-4.28 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4.44 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.22%
Trading algorítmico:
9%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
13.47 USD
Máxima:
13.63 USD (2.73%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.61% (13.40 USD)
De fondos:
0.88% (5.02 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 42
EURUSD.pa 15
GBPUSD.pa 3
USDCHF.pa 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.pa 27
EURUSD.pa 1
GBPUSD.pa 1
USDCHF.pa 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.pa 2.3K
EURUSD.pa 202
GBPUSD.pa 98
USDCHF.pa 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3.62 USD
Peor transacción: -4 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 36
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +42.83 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -4.28 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Axi-US51-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.

🎯 Trading Strategy

The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.

Key highlights:

  •  Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry

  •  Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation

  •  3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)

  •  Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R

  •  No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  •  Low trade frequency but high-quality setups

💎 Instruments Traded

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument

  • Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

⚙️ Risk & Management

  • Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)

  • Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time

  • Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+

  • Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first

🤝 Transparency & Commitment

All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.


2025.12.17 14:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
PnLFloW Growth
49.99 USD al mes
5%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
3
9%
61
86%
1%
2.17
0.49
USD
3%
1:100
Copiar

