- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pa
|42
|EURUSD.pa
|15
|GBPUSD.pa
|3
|USDCHF.pa
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD.pa
|27
|EURUSD.pa
|1
|GBPUSD.pa
|1
|USDCHF.pa
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD.pa
|2.3K
|EURUSD.pa
|202
|GBPUSD.pa
|98
|USDCHF.pa
|4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Axi-US51-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Welcome to PnLFloW MQL5 signal service!
This signal is based on Liquidity Sweep + ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & SMC (Smart Money Concept) strategy — a professional, price-action–driven approach that follows institutional order flow and liquidity dynamics.
🎯 Trading Strategy
The strategy focuses on identifying key liquidity zones such as previous day/week highs and lows, then waiting for confirmations through BOS/CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character) before execution.
All entries are taken using limit orders for optimal precision and reduced drawdown.
Key highlights:
-
✅ Liquidity sweep confirmation before entry
-
✅ Order flow structure (ICT + SMC) based confirmation
-
✅ 3R risk-to-reward target (1:3 RR on average)
-
✅ Strict risk management with breakeven protection after 2R
-
✅ No martingale, no grid, no averaging
-
✅ Low trade frequency but high-quality setups
💎 Instruments Traded
-
XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument
-
Major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD
⚙️ Risk & Management
-
Risk per trade: 1–2% (adjusted dynamically based on setup quality)
-
Maximum open positions: 1–3 trades at a time
-
Leverage-friendly & suitable for accounts from $100+
-
Average monthly target: 5–15% growth, focusing on capital preservation first
🤝 Transparency & Commitment
All trades are taken manually or via a custom-built EA following the same strategy.
There is no signal manipulation or artificial growth, and every trade is based on real market logic and institutional footprints.
USD
USD
USD