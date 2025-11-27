SinyallerBölümler
Samuel Teo Kok Min

YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
98 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 97%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 384
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 085 (78.39%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
299 (21.60%)
En iyi işlem:
525.43 USD
En kötü işlem:
-126.09 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 841.08 USD (148 701 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 289.57 USD (119 296 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (174.83 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
659.11 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
90.89%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.07%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.23
Alış işlemleri:
702 (50.72%)
Satış işlemleri:
682 (49.28%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.67
Beklenen getiri:
2.57 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.15 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-17.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-679.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-679.37 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
679.37 USD (39.80%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.24% (679.37 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.04% (0.88 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1384
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +525.43 USD
En kötü işlem: -126 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +174.83 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -679.37 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live23" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.30 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.61 × 398
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.79 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.42 × 31
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.73 × 272
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.92 × 39
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 305
Darwinex-Live
2.93 × 163
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
XMTrading-Real 257
3.87 × 131
Longhorn-Real2
3.96 × 25
At "YW Robot Safe And Steady Growth," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 1000USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



İnceleme yok
2025.11.27 08:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth
97%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
98
100%
1 384
78%
91%
1.67
2.57
USD
8%
1:500
