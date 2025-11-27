信号部分
Samuel Teo Kok Min

YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth

0条评论
可靠性
115
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 99%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 427
盈利交易:
1 122 (78.62%)
亏损交易:
305 (21.37%)
最好交易:
525.43 USD
最差交易:
-126.09 USD
毛利:
8 888.93 USD (153 131 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 303.77 USD (121 112 pips)
最大连续赢利:
29 (174.83 USD)
最大连续盈利:
659.11 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
98.54%
最大入金加载:
0.23%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
5.28
长期交易:
721 (50.53%)
短期交易:
706 (49.47%)
利润因子:
1.68
预期回报:
2.51 USD
平均利润:
7.92 USD
平均损失:
-17.39 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-679.37 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-679.37 USD (6)
每月增长:
0.94%
年度预测:
11.36%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
679.37 USD (39.80%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.24% (679.37 USD)
净值:
0.69% (24.20 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1427
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +525.43 USD
最差交易: -126 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +174.83 USD
最大连续亏损: -679.37 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live23 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.30 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.61 × 398
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.79 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.42 × 31
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.73 × 272
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.83 × 41
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 305
Darwinex-Live
3.25 × 181
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
XMTrading-Real 257
3.87 × 131
Longhorn-Real2
3.96 × 25
41 更多...
At "YW Robot Safe And Steady Growth," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 1000USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



没有评论
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 08:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
