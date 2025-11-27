SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth
Samuel Teo Kok Min

YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
115 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 99%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 427
Gewinntrades:
1 122 (78.62%)
Verlusttrades:
305 (21.37%)
Bester Trade:
525.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-126.09 USD
Bruttoprofit:
8 888.93 USD (153 131 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5 303.77 USD (121 112 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
29 (174.83 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
659.11 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
98.54%
Max deposit load:
0.23%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
5.28
Long-Positionen:
721 (50.53%)
Short-Positionen:
706 (49.47%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.68
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.39 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-679.37 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-679.37 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.94%
Jahresprognose:
11.36%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
679.37 USD (39.80%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.24% (679.37 USD)
Kapital:
0.69% (24.20 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1427
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +525.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -126 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +174.83 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -679.37 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live23" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.30 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.61 × 398
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.79 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.42 × 31
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.73 × 272
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.83 × 41
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 305
Darwinex-Live
3.25 × 181
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
XMTrading-Real 257
3.87 × 131
Longhorn-Real2
3.96 × 25
noch 41 ...
At "YW Robot Safe And Steady Growth," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 1000USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 08:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
