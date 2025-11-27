- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1384
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.30 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.38 × 76
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.45 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.61 × 398
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.71 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.79 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.20 × 120
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.42 × 31
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.54 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.73 × 272
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.92 × 39
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.04 × 305
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.93 × 163
|
XMTrading-Real 49
|3.84 × 80
|
XMTrading-Real 257
|3.87 × 131
|
Longhorn-Real2
|3.96 × 25
At "YW Robot Safe And Steady Growth," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously.
The lever must be greater than 100:1
Suggest using a broker without swap fees.
Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.
Start with a minimum of 1000USD account
For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.
ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149
How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal
Happy Trading
USD
USD
USD