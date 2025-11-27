SignauxSections
Samuel Teo Kok Min

YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 avis
Fiabilité
98 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 97%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 384
Bénéfice trades:
1 085 (78.39%)
Perte trades:
299 (21.60%)
Meilleure transaction:
525.43 USD
Pire transaction:
-126.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 841.08 USD (148 701 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 289.57 USD (119 296 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (174.83 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
659.11 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
90.89%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.07%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
5.23
Longs trades:
702 (50.72%)
Courts trades:
682 (49.28%)
Facteur de profit:
1.67
Rendement attendu:
2.57 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-679.37 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-679.37 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
679.37 USD (39.80%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.24% (679.37 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.04% (0.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1384
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +525.43 USD
Pire transaction: -126 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +174.83 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -679.37 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.30 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.61 × 398
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.79 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.42 × 31
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.73 × 272
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.92 × 39
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 305
Darwinex-Live
2.93 × 163
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
XMTrading-Real 257
3.87 × 131
Longhorn-Real2
3.96 × 25
41 plus...
At "YW Robot Safe And Steady Growth," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 1000USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



Aucun avis
2025.11.27 08:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
