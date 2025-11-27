シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth
Samuel Teo Kok Min

YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth

Samuel Teo Kok Min
レビュー0件
信頼性
115週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 99%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 427
利益トレード:
1 122 (78.62%)
損失トレード:
305 (21.37%)
ベストトレード:
525.43 USD
最悪のトレード:
-126.09 USD
総利益:
8 888.93 USD (153 131 pips)
総損失:
-5 303.77 USD (121 112 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
29 (174.83 USD)
最大連続利益:
659.11 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.09
取引アクティビティ:
98.54%
最大入金額:
0.23%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
5.28
長いトレード:
721 (50.53%)
短いトレード:
706 (49.47%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.68
期待されたペイオフ:
2.51 USD
平均利益:
7.92 USD
平均損失:
-17.39 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-679.37 USD)
最大連続損失:
-679.37 USD (6)
月間成長:
0.94%
年間予想:
11.36%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
679.37 USD (39.80%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
8.24% (679.37 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.69% (24.20 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1427
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +525.43 USD
最悪のトレード: -126 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +174.83 USD
最大連続損失: -679.37 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live23"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.30 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.61 × 398
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.79 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.42 × 31
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.73 × 272
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.83 × 41
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 305
Darwinex-Live
3.25 × 181
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
XMTrading-Real 257
3.87 × 131
Longhorn-Real2
3.96 × 25
41 より多く...
At "YW Robot Safe And Steady Growth," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 1000USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



レビューなし
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 08:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
