Signals / MetaTrader 4 / YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth
Samuel Teo Kok Min

YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 reviews
Reliability
115 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 99%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 426
Profit Trades:
1 121 (78.61%)
Loss Trades:
305 (21.39%)
Best trade:
525.43 USD
Worst trade:
-126.09 USD
Gross Profit:
8 888.23 USD (153 038 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 303.77 USD (121 112 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (174.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
659.11 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
98.54%
Max deposit load:
0.23%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.28
Long Trades:
720 (50.49%)
Short Trades:
706 (49.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
2.51 USD
Average Profit:
7.93 USD
Average Loss:
-17.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-679.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-679.37 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.92%
Annual Forecast:
11.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
679.37 USD (39.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.24% (679.37 USD)
By Equity:
0.69% (24.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1426
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +525.43 USD
Worst trade: -126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +174.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -679.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.30 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.61 × 398
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.79 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.42 × 31
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.73 × 272
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.85 × 41
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 305
Darwinex-Live
3.25 × 181
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
XMTrading-Real 257
3.87 × 131
Longhorn-Real2
3.96 × 25
41 more...
At "YW Robot Safe And Steady Growth," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 1000USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



No reviews
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 08:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
