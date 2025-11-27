SeñalesSecciones
Samuel Teo Kok Min

YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth

Samuel Teo Kok Min
Fiabilidad
115 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2023 99%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 427
Transacciones Rentables:
1 122 (78.62%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
305 (21.37%)
Mejor transacción:
525.43 USD
Peor transacción:
-126.09 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
8 888.93 USD (153 131 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 303.77 USD (121 112 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
29 (174.83 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
659.11 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
98.54%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.23%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
5.28
Transacciones Largas:
721 (50.53%)
Transacciones Cortas:
706 (49.47%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.68
Beneficio Esperado:
2.51 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.92 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-17.39 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-679.37 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-679.37 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.94%
Pronóstico anual:
11.36%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
679.37 USD (39.80%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
8.24% (679.37 USD)
De fondos:
0.69% (24.20 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1427
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +525.43 USD
Peor transacción: -126 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +174.83 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -679.37 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.30 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.61 × 398
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.79 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.42 × 31
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.73 × 272
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.83 × 41
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 305
Darwinex-Live
3.25 × 181
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
XMTrading-Real 257
3.87 × 131
Longhorn-Real2
3.96 × 25
otros 41...
At "YW Robot Safe And Steady Growth," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 1000USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



