- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1427
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|32K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.30 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.38 × 76
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.45 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.61 × 398
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.71 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.79 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.20 × 120
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.42 × 31
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.54 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.73 × 272
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.83 × 41
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.04 × 305
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.25 × 181
|
XMTrading-Real 49
|3.84 × 80
|
XMTrading-Real 257
|3.87 × 131
|
Longhorn-Real2
|3.96 × 25
At "YW Robot Safe And Steady Growth," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously.
The lever must be greater than 100:1
Suggest using a broker without swap fees.
Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.
Start with a minimum of 1000USD account
For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.
ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149
How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal
Happy Trading
USD
USD
USD