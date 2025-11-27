SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth
Samuel Teo Kok Min

YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
115 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 99%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 427
Negociações com lucro:
1 122 (78.62%)
Negociações com perda:
305 (21.37%)
Melhor negociação:
525.43 USD
Pior negociação:
-126.09 USD
Lucro bruto:
8 888.93 USD (153 131 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5 303.77 USD (121 112 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
29 (174.83 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
659.11 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
98.54%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.23%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
5.28
Negociações longas:
721 (50.53%)
Negociações curtas:
706 (49.47%)
Fator de lucro:
1.68
Valor esperado:
2.51 USD
Lucro médio:
7.92 USD
Perda média:
-17.39 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-679.37 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-679.37 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
0.94%
Previsão anual:
11.36%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
679.37 USD (39.80%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.24% (679.37 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.69% (24.20 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1427
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +525.43 USD
Pior negociação: -126 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +174.83 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -679.37 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.30 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.61 × 398
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.79 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.42 × 31
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.73 × 272
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.83 × 41
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 305
Darwinex-Live
3.25 × 181
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
XMTrading-Real 257
3.87 × 131
Longhorn-Real2
3.96 × 25
41 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

At "YW Robot Safe And Steady Growth," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 1000USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



Sem comentários
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 08:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
YW Robot Safe and Steady Growth
30 USD por mês
99%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
115
100%
1 427
78%
99%
1.67
2.51
USD
8%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.