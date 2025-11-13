SinyallerBölümler
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 inceleme
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
90
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
69 (76.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (23.33%)
En iyi işlem:
38.79 USD
En kötü işlem:
-10.25 USD
Brüt kâr:
121.09 USD (8 358 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-62.91 USD (5 434 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (12.39 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
39.70 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
6 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.54
Alış işlemleri:
54 (60.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
36 (40.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.92
Beklenen getiri:
0.65 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.75 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-37.89 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-37.89 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
4.46%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.90 USD
Maksimum:
37.89 USD (3.62%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 20
GBPCHF 18
NZDUSD 17
USDCAD 13
AUDNZD 12
NZDCAD 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 11
GBPCHF 19
NZDUSD 9
USDCAD 8
AUDNZD 4
NZDCAD 6
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 1.3K
GBPCHF 1.3K
NZDUSD -1.7K
USDCAD 981
AUDNZD 100
NZDCAD 905
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +38.79 USD
En kötü işlem: -10 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +12.39 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -37.89 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.52 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.27 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.18 × 139
OrbexGlobal-Live
3.52 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.22 × 136
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
7.00 × 3
14 daha fazla...
LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 30 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.13 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
