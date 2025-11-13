SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
158
Gewinntrades:
125 (79.11%)
Verlusttrades:
33 (20.89%)
Bester Trade:
38.79 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-10.25 USD
Bruttoprofit:
196.71 USD (14 949 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-87.35 USD (7 605 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (14.22 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
39.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
67.54%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.89
Long-Positionen:
87 (55.06%)
Short-Positionen:
71 (44.94%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.25
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.65 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-37.89 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-37.89 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.03%
Jahresprognose:
36.76%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.90 USD
Maximaler:
37.89 USD (3.62%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.62% (37.89 USD)
Kapital:
2.89% (30.47 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 31
AUDCAD 25
NZDUSD 25
NZDCAD 19
AUDNZD 18
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 19
AUDCAD 13
NZDUSD 17
NZDCAD 13
AUDNZD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 2.0K
USDCAD 2.5K
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDUSD -883
NZDCAD 1.8K
AUDNZD 592
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +38.79 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +14.22 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -37.89 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live26" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.52 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.27 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.19 × 139
OrbexGlobal-Live
3.52 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.22 × 136
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
7.00 × 3
noch 15 ...
If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!

https://t.me/LazyPipsFX

LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
