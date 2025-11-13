SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
157
Transacciones Rentables:
124 (78.98%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
33 (21.02%)
Mejor transacción:
38.79 USD
Peor transacción:
-10.25 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
195.98 USD (14 847 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-87.35 USD (7 605 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (14.22 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
39.70 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Actividad comercial:
67.54%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.05%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.87
Transacciones Largas:
87 (55.41%)
Transacciones Cortas:
70 (44.59%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.24
Beneficio Esperado:
0.69 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.58 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.65 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-37.89 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-37.89 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.66%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.90 USD
Máxima:
37.89 USD (3.62%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.62% (37.89 USD)
De fondos:
2.89% (30.47 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 31
AUDCAD 25
NZDUSD 25
NZDCAD 18
AUDNZD 18
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 19
AUDCAD 13
NZDUSD 17
NZDCAD 12
AUDNZD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPCHF 2.0K
USDCAD 2.5K
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDUSD -883
NZDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 592
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +38.79 USD
Peor transacción: -10 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +14.22 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -37.89 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.52 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.27 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.19 × 139
OrbexGlobal-Live
3.52 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.22 × 136
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
7.00 × 3
otros 15...
If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!

https://t.me/LazyPipsFX

LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
