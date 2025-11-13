- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|40
|USDCAD
|31
|AUDCAD
|25
|NZDUSD
|25
|NZDCAD
|18
|AUDNZD
|18
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPCHF
|40
|USDCAD
|19
|AUDCAD
|13
|NZDUSD
|17
|NZDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPCHF
|2.0K
|USDCAD
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-883
|NZDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDNZD
|592
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.38 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.42 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.52 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.94 × 156
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 224
|
Exness-Real17
|1.55 × 69
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.11 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.27 × 79
|
Coinexx-Demo
|2.50 × 2
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.72 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.19 × 139
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|3.52 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.22 × 136
|
Longhorn-Real2
|5.15 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|5.49 × 45
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.76 × 781
|
Axi-US06-Live
|6.67 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|7.00 × 3
If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!
https://t.me/LazyPipsFX
LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.
Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.
The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.
