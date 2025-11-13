- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|40
|USDCAD
|30
|AUDCAD
|25
|NZDUSD
|25
|NZDCAD
|18
|AUDNZD
|18
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPCHF
|40
|USDCAD
|19
|AUDCAD
|13
|NZDUSD
|17
|NZDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPCHF
|2.0K
|USDCAD
|2.4K
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-883
|NZDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDNZD
|592
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live26 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.38 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.42 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.52 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.94 × 156
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 224
|
Exness-Real17
|1.55 × 69
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.11 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.27 × 79
|
Coinexx-Demo
|2.50 × 2
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.72 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.19 × 139
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|3.52 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.22 × 136
|
Longhorn-Real2
|5.15 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|5.49 × 45
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.76 × 781
|
Axi-US06-Live
|6.67 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|7.00 × 3
If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!
https://t.me/LazyPipsFX
LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.
Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.
The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.
