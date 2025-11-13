信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0条评论
可靠性
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
156
盈利交易:
123 (78.84%)
亏损交易:
33 (21.15%)
最好交易:
38.79 USD
最差交易:
-10.25 USD
毛利:
195.24 USD (14 747 pips)
毛利亏损:
-87.35 USD (7 605 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (14.22 USD)
最大连续盈利:
39.70 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
66.52%
最大入金加载:
2.05%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
23 小时
采收率:
2.85
长期交易:
86 (55.13%)
短期交易:
70 (44.87%)
利润因子:
2.24
预期回报:
0.69 USD
平均利润:
1.59 USD
平均损失:
-2.65 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-37.89 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-37.89 USD (4)
每月增长:
3.72%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.90 USD
最大值:
37.89 USD (3.62%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.62% (37.89 USD)
净值:
2.89% (30.47 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 30
AUDCAD 25
NZDUSD 25
NZDCAD 18
AUDNZD 18
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 19
AUDCAD 13
NZDUSD 17
NZDCAD 12
AUDNZD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPCHF 2.0K
USDCAD 2.4K
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDUSD -883
NZDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 592
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +38.79 USD
最差交易: -10 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +14.22 USD
最大连续亏损: -37.89 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live26 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.52 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.27 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.19 × 139
OrbexGlobal-Live
3.52 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.22 × 136
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
7.00 × 3
15 更多...
If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!

https://t.me/LazyPipsFX

LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


没有评论
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
