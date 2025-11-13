SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 recensioni
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
90
Profit Trade:
69 (76.66%)
Loss Trade:
21 (23.33%)
Best Trade:
38.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
121.09 USD (8 358 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-62.91 USD (5 434 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (12.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
39.70 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.54
Long Trade:
54 (60.00%)
Short Trade:
36 (40.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.92
Profitto previsto:
0.65 USD
Profitto medio:
1.75 USD
Perdita media:
-3.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-37.89 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-37.89 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
4.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.90 USD
Massimale:
37.89 USD (3.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 20
GBPCHF 18
NZDUSD 17
USDCAD 13
AUDNZD 12
NZDCAD 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 11
GBPCHF 19
NZDUSD 9
USDCAD 8
AUDNZD 4
NZDCAD 6
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 1.3K
GBPCHF 1.3K
NZDUSD -1.7K
USDCAD 981
AUDNZD 100
NZDCAD 905
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +38.79 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -37.89 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.52 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.27 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.18 × 139
OrbexGlobal-Live
3.52 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.22 × 136
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
7.00 × 3
LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 30 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


2025.11.13 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
