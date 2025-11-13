SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
120 (78.43%)
Loss Trades:
33 (21.57%)
Best trade:
38.79 USD
Worst trade:
-10.25 USD
Gross Profit:
192.65 USD (14 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-87.35 USD (7 605 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (14.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
64.22%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.78
Long Trades:
84 (54.90%)
Short Trades:
69 (45.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
1.61 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-37.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.89 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.90 USD
Maximal:
37.89 USD (3.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.62% (37.89 USD)
By Equity:
2.89% (30.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF 39
USDCAD 29
AUDCAD 25
NZDUSD 25
NZDCAD 18
AUDNZD 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 38
USDCAD 18
AUDCAD 13
NZDUSD 17
NZDCAD 12
AUDNZD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 1.9K
USDCAD 2.3K
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDUSD -883
NZDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 495
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.79 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.52 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.27 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.19 × 139
OrbexGlobal-Live
3.52 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.22 × 136
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
7.00 × 3
15 more...
If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!

https://t.me/LazyPipsFX

LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


No reviews
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
12
100%
153
78%
64%
2.20
0.69
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

