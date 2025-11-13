シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
レビュー0件
信頼性
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
157
利益トレード:
124 (78.98%)
損失トレード:
33 (21.02%)
ベストトレード:
38.79 USD
最悪のトレード:
-10.25 USD
総利益:
195.98 USD (14 847 pips)
総損失:
-87.35 USD (7 605 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (14.22 USD)
最大連続利益:
39.70 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.17
取引アクティビティ:
67.54%
最大入金額:
2.05%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
23 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.87
長いトレード:
87 (55.41%)
短いトレード:
70 (44.59%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.24
期待されたペイオフ:
0.69 USD
平均利益:
1.58 USD
平均損失:
-2.65 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-37.89 USD)
最大連続損失:
-37.89 USD (4)
月間成長:
3.66%
年間予想:
44.47%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.90 USD
最大の:
37.89 USD (3.62%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.62% (37.89 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.89% (30.47 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 31
AUDCAD 25
NZDUSD 25
NZDCAD 18
AUDNZD 18
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 19
AUDCAD 13
NZDUSD 17
NZDCAD 12
AUDNZD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPCHF 2.0K
USDCAD 2.5K
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDUSD -883
NZDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 592
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +38.79 USD
最悪のトレード: -10 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +14.22 USD
最大連続損失: -37.89 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live26"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.52 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.27 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.19 × 139
OrbexGlobal-Live
3.52 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.22 × 136
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
7.00 × 3
15 より多く...
If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!

https://t.me/LazyPipsFX

LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


レビューなし
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
