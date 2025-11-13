- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|40
|USDCAD
|31
|AUDCAD
|25
|NZDUSD
|25
|NZDCAD
|18
|AUDNZD
|18
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GBPCHF
|40
|USDCAD
|19
|AUDCAD
|13
|NZDUSD
|17
|NZDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GBPCHF
|2.0K
|USDCAD
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-883
|NZDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDNZD
|592
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live26"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.38 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.42 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.52 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.94 × 156
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 224
|
Exness-Real17
|1.55 × 69
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.11 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.27 × 79
|
Coinexx-Demo
|2.50 × 2
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.72 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.19 × 139
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|3.52 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.22 × 136
|
Longhorn-Real2
|5.15 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|5.49 × 45
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.76 × 781
|
Axi-US06-Live
|6.67 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|7.00 × 3
LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.
Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.
The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.
