|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|40
|USDCAD
|32
|AUDCAD
|27
|NZDUSD
|26
|NZDCAD
|20
|AUDNZD
|18
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GBPCHF
|40
|USDCAD
|20
|AUDCAD
|14
|NZDUSD
|18
|NZDCAD
|14
|AUDNZD
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GBPCHF
|2.0K
|USDCAD
|2.6K
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|NZDUSD
|-780
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDNZD
|592
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live26"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.38 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.42 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.52 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.94 × 156
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 224
|
Exness-Real17
|1.55 × 69
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.11 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.27 × 79
|
Coinexx-Demo
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.67 × 3
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.72 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.19 × 139
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|3.52 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|4.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.22 × 136
|
Longhorn-Real2
|5.15 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|5.49 × 45
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.76 × 781
|
Axi-US06-Live
|6.67 × 3
LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.
Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.
The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.
