LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 리뷰
안정성
14
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
163
이익 거래:
129 (79.14%)
손실 거래:
34 (20.86%)
최고의 거래:
38.79 USD
최악의 거래:
-10.25 USD
총 수익:
200.50 USD (15 467 pips)
총 손실:
-87.94 USD (7 648 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (14.22 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
39.70 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.17
거래 활동:
57.76%
최대 입금량:
2.05%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
2.97
롱(주식매수):
89 (54.60%)
숏(주식차입매도):
74 (45.40%)
수익 요인:
2.28
기대수익:
0.69 USD
평균 이익:
1.55 USD
평균 손실:
-2.59 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-37.89 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-37.89 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
2.58%
연간 예측:
31.30%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.90 USD
최대한의:
37.89 USD (3.62%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.62% (37.89 USD)
자본금별:
2.89% (30.47 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 32
AUDCAD 27
NZDUSD 26
NZDCAD 20
AUDNZD 18
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 20
AUDCAD 14
NZDUSD 18
NZDCAD 14
AUDNZD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPCHF 2.0K
USDCAD 2.6K
AUDCAD 1.5K
NZDUSD -780
NZDCAD 1.9K
AUDNZD 592
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +38.79 USD
최악의 거래: -10 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +14.22 USD
연속 최대 손실: -37.89 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live26"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.52 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.27 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.19 × 139
OrbexGlobal-Live
3.52 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 2
4.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.22 × 136
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
17 더...
If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!

https://t.me/LazyPipsFX

LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 12:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 17:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
