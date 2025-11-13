SignauxSections
LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 avis
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
90
Bénéfice trades:
69 (76.66%)
Perte trades:
21 (23.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
38.79 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.25 USD
Bénéfice brut:
121.09 USD (8 358 pips)
Perte brute:
-62.91 USD (5 434 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (12.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
39.70 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.54
Longs trades:
54 (60.00%)
Courts trades:
36 (40.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.92
Rendement attendu:
0.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.75 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-37.89 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-37.89 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.90 USD
Maximal:
37.89 USD (3.62%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 20
GBPCHF 18
NZDUSD 17
USDCAD 13
AUDNZD 12
NZDCAD 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 11
GBPCHF 19
NZDUSD 9
USDCAD 8
AUDNZD 4
NZDCAD 6
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.3K
GBPCHF 1.3K
NZDUSD -1.7K
USDCAD 981
AUDNZD 100
NZDCAD 905
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +38.79 USD
Pire transaction: -10 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +12.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -37.89 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.52 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.27 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.18 × 139
OrbexGlobal-Live
3.52 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.22 × 136
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
7.00 × 3
LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 30 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


Aucun avis
2025.11.13 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
