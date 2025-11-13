SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

LazyPipsFX Low Risk AI Copytrade

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
157
Negociações com lucro:
124 (78.98%)
Negociações com perda:
33 (21.02%)
Melhor negociação:
38.79 USD
Pior negociação:
-10.25 USD
Lucro bruto:
195.98 USD (14 847 pips)
Perda bruta:
-87.35 USD (7 605 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (14.22 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
39.70 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.17
Atividade de negociação:
67.54%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.05%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.87
Negociações longas:
87 (55.41%)
Negociações curtas:
70 (44.59%)
Fator de lucro:
2.24
Valor esperado:
0.69 USD
Lucro médio:
1.58 USD
Perda média:
-2.65 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-37.89 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-37.89 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
3.66%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.90 USD
Máximo:
37.89 USD (3.62%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.62% (37.89 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.89% (30.47 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 31
AUDCAD 25
NZDUSD 25
NZDCAD 18
AUDNZD 18
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPCHF 40
USDCAD 19
AUDCAD 13
NZDUSD 17
NZDCAD 12
AUDNZD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPCHF 2.0K
USDCAD 2.5K
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDUSD -883
NZDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 592
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +38.79 USD
Pior negociação: -10 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +14.22 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -37.89 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.52 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.94 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.27 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.19 × 139
OrbexGlobal-Live
3.52 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.22 × 136
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
7.00 × 3
If you are interested in copying this EA for free please join my telegram channel!

https://t.me/LazyPipsFX

LazyPipsFX (LPFX) AI Robot is a fully automated, low-risk trading system designed for steady, long-term growth. Built with advanced neural networks and enhanced by ChatGPT analysis, LPFX executes trades with accuracy and discipline, free from human emotion or bias.

Backtested over 20 years, it has never blown an account and consistently achieved average monthly gains of 5–10%, translating to about 40–50% annually. LPFX focuses on capital preservation and sustainable returns, outperforming traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 while keeping drawdowns minimal.

The system trades across a diversified range of currency pairs, including NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and GBPCHF, spreading risk and improving stability. Once activated, LPFX manages everything automatically, offering a calm, stress-free trading experience where you can grow your portfolio without constant monitoring or emotional decision-making.


Sem comentários
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
